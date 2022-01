HOUSTON (KIAH) –The unbearable dryness of being in the Panhandles has delayed the start time of the snow and with it, a reduction in our overall forecast totals. That said, still looking at around 1 to 3 inches across the southern and western Texas Panhandle, with relatively higher amounts along a Hereford to Wheeler axis.

The same snow maker left behind some winter like weather in Colorado. Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister shares more details. Here’s a look: