It's Halloween week, so that makes it a good time to check in on an old classic question: So really, do you believe in ghosts? According to new survey numbers, only 20% of Americans say they definitely don't exist. And 19% of people say ghosts probably don't exist.

20% say they definitely DO exist, and 25% say they probably exist. So that’s 45% of people who more or less believe in ghosts. Finally, 16% of people say they “don’t know” if ghosts exist.

The survey also found 50% of people say DEMONS definitely or probably exist, so people are slightly more likely to believe in demons than ghosts.

