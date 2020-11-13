Solar Power CO-OPs: Bringing Solar Power to Neighborhoods at a Reduced Price

HOUSTON (CW39) The Sun. A Natural source of power and energy. Some are harnessing that energy everyday, by collecting it in solar panels. Whether it’s used to power a home during a storm, or store up the energy to use later, many are attracted to it, because it conserves energy and helps the environment. But for many, it’s way out of their price range. Now that’s changed.

There’s a non-profit that is making it easier for communities to go solar, together. They not only educate and help consumers, but also reaches out to solar power providers to give communities options, available for them.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Hanna Mitchell with Solar United Neighbors that provides assistants and helps CO-OPs and also Daniel Richmond with Green Mountain Energy, that recently helped a local Houston Coop get started.

Solar United Neighbors plans on starting even more CO-OPs in the Houston and surrounding area. They can also help you start your own CO-OP and they can help you do that too.

Catch up with Sharron Melton on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!