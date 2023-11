HOUSTON (CW39) – On Friday, November 10, 2023, solid Waste employees and contractors will report to duty to collect garbage, yard waste, tree waste, and recycling on the regular collection schedule. However, please note that all drop-off facilities and administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.

On Saturday, November 11, 2023 neighborhood depositories, Westpark Recycling Centers, Environmental Service Center, and the Reuse Warehouse will resume normal operations.