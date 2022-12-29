What can and can’t be recycled when it comes to holiday trash

HOUSTON (KIAH) Don’t throw everything from your holiday festivities in the garbage can.

WM — the company once known as Waste Management — the largest recycler in North America — says some of your trash, decorations, and gift-wrapping material is recyclable.

“If you have these gift bags that are heavily coated with glitter, those aren’t very recycle-friendly,” WM Head of Recycling Brent Bell said. “We look for options like a craft bag which is a lot more recycle-friendly.”

The same goes for wrapping paper — the more plain-Jane, the more recyclable.

If you have decorations that are at the end of their useful lives, they’re more suited for the garbage.

“As you guys are putting lights up around your tree, around your house — you may find bulbs are burned out — lights that don’t work anymore,” Bell said. “Don’t go in the recycling bin with those lights. Please take those back to the store drop-off locations. Home retail centers will often take those as well.”

Holiday parties you may have hosted may have left you with trash that should instead be recycled.

WM says one item in particular gets placed in the garbage all too often when it could be put to new uses.

“Plastic bottles — while only three out of every ten in the United States gets recycled — that means seven out of every ten of these is going in the landfill today,” Bell said. “We can reuse these and make them into new bottles.”

Finally, Christmas tree recycling is available throughout the Greater Houston-area.

The city’s Waste Management Department opened 24 drop-off sites on Tuesday, and they’ll remain open until January 31.

Other communities are also offering Christmas tree recycling programs of their own.