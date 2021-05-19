Southeast Texas flood threat update

HOUSTON, TEXAS (CW39) The National Weather Service that serves Houston/Galveston is issuing the following update for southeast Texas.

A slow moving upper level storm system will continue to produce rounds of showers and thunderstorms primarily across the southern half of southeast Texas. Given the rainfall that has already fallen, a flood threat remains primarily south of I-10.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue to move east-northeast across coastal portions of southeast Texas later this afternoon and evening. Hourly rainfall rates today are not expected to exceed an inch an hour, but additional persistent rainfall could cause some additional flooding, and the heavier rainfall should be mainly across coastal counties.