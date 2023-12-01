HOUSTON (CW39) — They are known for their tunes and their tones, and bringing a smile to everyone’s face who hears them. Now, this award winning group of singers is getting you ready for the holidays.

They’re called “Space City Sound”. This non-profit Acapella Singing Chorus is on a mission. The goal is to pursue music excellence while also giving back to the communities it serves, and they’re doing it through the gift of song. They include people from all backgrounds, ages and genders.

They’ve won awards from all over the country. They are even members of the Barbershop Harmony Society, a huge honor. One thing that makes them so unique is that none of the members are actually professional singers, even though they sound like they could be! CW39’s Sharron Melton sits down with the Vice President of Marketing for “Space City Sound” to talk about how the group formed and what they do in the community. Listen to “Space City Sound” sing, and get you ready for the holidays.