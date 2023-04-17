(Houston/CW39) It was suppose to be a record for the ages. a new Space X giant “Starship” rocket lifting off from Boca Chica, TX. Now, this incredible launch is on hold, at least for now.

On Monday, the Space X rocket was scrubbed due to a frozen valve. According to a tweet from https://twitter.com/elonmusk and his company.….

The “Starship” rocket, which stand at 394 feet tall, was suppose to make its first launch attempt in Boca Chica, Texas. But at the 40-second mark, the countdown came to a stop, because of a stuck valve in the first-stage booster. Launch controllers tried to fix the frozen valve, but the window of opportunity came to a close, and today’s launch attempt has to be canceled.

Space X hopes to try Tuesday or Wednesday for its next “Starship” launch attempt.