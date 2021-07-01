Spanking children leads to increased aggression and antisocial behavior, study finds

CW39

by: John Lynch,

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(WTRF)- Parents who hit their children hoping to improve their children’s behavior are likely doing more harm than good. A new study found that spanking doesn’t bring positive results and could have real harm to a child’s life.

The Lancet published the study after researchers compiled data from 69 previous studies across several countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, China, Colombia, Greece, Japan, Switzerland, and Turkey.

The study focused on spanking rather than more sever punishment such as the use of a belt or slap to the face.

The studies were longitudinal, meaning the same group subjects were tracked over time. Researchers say they found seven patterns in future behavior for children who were spanked. Among them is that “physical punishment is not associated with positive outcomes over time.” 

Spanking is also associated with an increased risk of intervention from child protective services.

Author Elizabeth Gershoff said physical punishment led to “increased aggression, increased antisocial behavior, and increased disruptive behavior in school.”

The authors concluded by urging policy changes to curb spanking as a disciplinary tool.

“Physical punishment is increasingly viewed as a form of violence that harms children,” the study reads. “The consistency of these findings indicates that physical punishment is harmful to children and that policy remedies are warranted.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss