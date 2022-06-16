HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On June 15, 2012 the life of many young undocumented immigrants was changed forever. Ten years later, not much has changed.

One decade ago, the Obama administration passed DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. The program gave immigrants brought into the country as children a temporary shield from deportation and a permit to legally work in the United States.

“These are people that have gone to school, they speak perfect English. They have families, they have responsibilities, right? You will not tell them apart from the US citizen, and you saw them, right”

Those that qualify are often called “Dreamers”, based on never-passed proposals in Congress called the DREAM Act.

Not much has changed over the last ten years to provide “Dreamers” with a permanent solution.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have shown support to give those that qualify a path to citizenship and a permanent solution to their current status.

NBC 23 spoke to those lawmakers, law experts and “Dreamers” a Decade After DACA.