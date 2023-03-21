Profascinate.com says the Coogs have the third loveliest campus in the country!

HOUSTON (KIAH) The building where two suicides happened on the University of Houston main campus is considered a traumatic site for some. As a result, UH said they will be providing an increase of help in the coming days and will make this a priority throughout the campus.

“We have much work to do and we’re committed to making this an institutional priority with open dialogue addressing these issues. While in the beginning stages, you H recently became a JD campus. This is a four year collaborative process of comprehensive programs and policies to build upon mental health, substance use and suicide. We’ll be sharing with you how, together, we can accomplish this important work.” University of Houston Twitter