Spike in pediatric COVID-19 cases across the United States

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Medical professionals say the Delta variant of COVID-19 is attacking America’s most vulnerable group of people.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalization rates for children are increasing at a faster rate. Although kids aren’t getting severely ill, minors are now the leading group for the unvaccinated population.

In fact, health officials say this new spike started in August. According to the CDC, pediatric cases dropped in June. Hospitals in Houston say if your child gets sick there may not be any more room for them in local facilities. Beds are filling up quickly and almost near capacity. Some patients are being sent to hospitals outside of this area.

Texas children’s hospital says they are one of few children’s hospitals nationwide leading in the effort to vaccinate all children against COVID-19. The hospital says they will continue to encourage vaccination for everyone eligible.

Last week, more than 251,000 pediatric cases of COVID-19 were reported across the country. Almost half of those cases are in the Southern Region.

Texas Children’s Hospital says they see more than 50 kids per day for the coronavirus.

The Houston Health Department reports as of September 8th, this area has a total of more than 256,000 COVID-19 cases. Over 4,000 is within the last two weeks.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are offered at 38 Houston-affiliated sites. Any kid over 12-years-old is eligible to get vaccinated. For more information, visit the Houston Health Department’s website.