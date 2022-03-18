HOUSTON (KIAH) It has been said the shape of the smoke from the incense tells a story. Israel Caballero, a spiritual healer, based in Pasadena, says the shape tells you about the energy in the room.

He comes from a long line of spiritual healers—and now, alongside his dad, is dedicated to bringing hope by providing spiritual cleanses and remedies “When someone gets a cleansing done, they feel different; as simple as I can put it, they feel different,” said Rodolfo Caballero, Spiritual healer.

The father and son duo specialize in spiritual healing rituals and practices tailored to the individuals’ beliefs.” The money that people leave the Santa Muerte they ask for blessings for work and health,” said Sonia Mendoza, employee. That money is donated to Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Isael says that there has been an increase in people coming in and asking for blessings regarding the economy within the last couple of months. They’ve asked for better jobs and inflation to decrease. “Many people look for Saints when they have a problem,” he said.

He adds there are many things that one can do to manifest good fortune. In many parts of the world, limes are believed to bring good fortune. Decorating them with sugar and coffee does just that. “It’s about bringing peace, and we feel peace-giving people peace.”