Sponsored segment: Lifestyle expert, Megan Thomas Head

HOUSTON (CW39) Lifestyle expert, Megan Thomas Head joined us with some exciting holiday gifts to share with family and friends. Don’t miss out on these must have products for this coming holiday season.

Weed Cellars

www.WeedCellars.com

I think it’s safe to say we’re all ready for 2020 to be over, and 2021 to start. What better way to ring in the new year than with a 92 Point Scoring wine that sells for just $12.99!

Shopworn

www.shopworn.com

Shopworn is the online destination for shoppers who want to be the first to own authentic, unused luxury designer products without the luxury prices.

Santa Clausthaler Non Alcoholic Holiday Beer is Coming to Town

www.clausthaler.com

Brand new this year is Santa Clausthaler – straight from the North Pole. Clausthaler is the pioneer in non-alcoholic beer and this is the first and only non-alcoholic holiday beer on the market. It’s made with the award-winning original Clausthaler beer along with flavors of Cranberry and Cinnamon to make your holiday festive and bright. Non-alcoholic beer is one of the fastest growing categories in beer. More than a fad, Clausthaler has been a pioneer in this category for almost 40 years, and it is consistently known as the best-tasting non-alcoholic beer out there.

Swabbies, The Beebo, Drop It Baby

Betterfamilyinc.com use code BFI20

Better Family offers three patented products that make the lives of parents and babies better, by enhancing feeding and changing time. With Swabbies, a no-mess, organic diaper cream, the Beebo, a one-handed baby feeder, and Drop It Baby a suction cup ring chain that ends the “Drop It Game”. On-the-go parents can use these products to improve their time spent with their kids “Making Parenting Easier”.

