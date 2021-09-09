Spring Branch ISD host grand opening for 1st three-story middle school

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Today Spring Branch ISD will celebrate the grand opening of the newly rebuilt Landrum Middle school. Landrum Middle School, is the first three-story middle school in the district’s history and first middle school to be built in since 1973. The district credits the three-story design for eliminating the need to relocate students from the old building during construction. The design also helped the district deliver the brand-new 238,215 square-foot building on item. The new features for students and staff at Landrum Middle School includes the following:

Three-story library media space

Two competition gyms (on second floor)

A 600-seat auditorium

Two courtyards for outdoor learning and socializing

Two play fields,

A running track and sports courts.

Join us for the grand opening of the new Landrum Middle School at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 9 at 2200 Ridgecrest Dr, Houston, TX 77055. Celebrate with us, and see the great work the 2017 Bond has done for the Spring Branch ISD Family. pic.twitter.com/uSV3DaBMdD — Spring Branch ISD (@SBISD) September 7, 2021

Spring Branch ISD says all the classrooms and collaborative areas are equipped with flexible furniture and active walls to support learning outside of the classrooms. The new Landrum Middle School was made possible thanks to funds from the $898 million 2017 Bond, which was approved by 80 percent of Spring Branch ISD voters. Superintendent Jennifer Blaine and Board of Trustees President, Chris Gonzales, will kick off the grand opening happening Sept. 9th, 2021 at 5 p.m. on 2200 Ridgecrest in Houston. There will also be a musical performance by the Landrum/KIPP Courage Varsity Orchestra, a ribbon-cutting will and tours of the building will be given.