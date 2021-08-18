Spring Branch ISD hosting 5 COVID-19 vaccination clinics

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) On Saturday, August 21, Spring Branch ISD will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five schools, for district students ages 12 and up to receive their first shots of the vaccine. Students will need to return to the same campuses on September 11 to receive the second dose.

The clinics will be held at Hollibrook, Spring Branch, Pine Shadows and Meadow Wood elementary schools and Northbrook Middle School from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location details for the first-dose vaccination clinics at Spring Branch ISD:

  • Hollibrook Elementary School, 3602 Hollister St. Houston, TX 77080
  • Spring Branch Elementary School, 1700 Campbell Rd. Houston, TX 77080
  • Pine Shadows Elementary School, 9900 Neuens Road Houston, TX 77080
  • Meadow Wood Elementary School, 14230 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77079
  • Northbrook Middle School, 3030 Rosefield Dr, Houston, TX 77080

