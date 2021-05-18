Spring Branch ISD students start getting COVID-19 vaccine on campus

FILE – This September 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a pharmacist preparing to give an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two. (Johnson & Johnson via AP, File)

HOUSTON (CW39) Spring Branch ISD students can get a COVID-19 vaccine on campus starting Tuesday with parents approval.

Superintendent Jennifer Blaine said as of Monday, 450 Spring Branch ISD students had signed up to get the vaccine with parent approval and many more are expected.

The first dose vaccinations will begin at Spring Woods and Northbrook high schools Tuesday and will also be given at Stratford and Westchester Academy high schools this week. Next week, the first dose vaccinations will be given at Memorial High School and Spring Branch, Spring Oaks, Cornerstone, Landrum and Spring Forest middle schools.

Families signed students up online after receiving an email from the schools’ principals with links to information about the vaccine and a consent form. To receive the vaccine, students MUST present their signed consent forms at the vaccine site. Students will be asked to come back to the school three weeks after the first shot to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The vaccinations will be provided by the Harris County Public Health Department. The shots will be given during the school day.

“Our families are very interested in having students get the vaccine and we are so happy to be able to offer it right there in our high schools,” Dr. Blaine said. “We thank Harris County for working so closely in this effort to continue to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.

Spring Branch ISD has 47 schools and 33,000 students in Houston. The school district opened to in-person and virtual learning early last September, and currently 81 percent of students attend class in person.