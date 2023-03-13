HOUSTON (CW39) – The Children’s Museum Houston cruises into Spring Break with an all-inclusive voyage like no other! Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin joins in on the scientific fun this morning to celebrate spring break, Pi Day, and Albert Einstein’s Birthday! Watch this PARKING LOT PI FIGHT!

When: March 11th to 19th

There’s a destination right around the corner that celebrates YOU! Children’s Museum Houston is the ultimate family destination where there’s something new to do and celebrate every day of Spring Break. Get away and soak in the sun and fun during “Destination Celebration” Spring Break Bash! Set sail on a voyage of discovery where your itinerary is filled to the brim with exciting, non-stop adventures every day, all day long!

What can you expect for Spring break at the Children’s Museum?

Experience jaw dropping thrills when we shut down the street for our “Rock the Block” Party with carnival games and DJ Dance Party on March 11 !

with on ! Show off your best flips and tricks on Bungee Trampolines.

Spin out of control in our Human Hamster Balls.

Celebrate Pi Day (3.14) with a Shaving Cream Pi(e) Fight on March 14!

with a on Try your luck at the Boardwalk Bonanza.

Enjoy entertainingly dynamic and interactive performances.

Accept your mission and go undercover in SECRET – a spy interactive experience!

Jugglers and steel drummers will welcome your expedition and set the tone for an adventure like no other.

Continue your journey partaking in interactive activities all throughout the Museum and then catch our spotlight performances.

Come back daily as the party will cruise on a weeklong celebration!