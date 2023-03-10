HOUSTON (KIAH) If you’re looking for even more fun during Spring Break, that is also out of this world, Space Center Houston is the place to be!

Space Center Houston’s 8-day long spring break extravaganza will be in full swing, with the Moon 2 Mars Festival ! This celebrates the innovations that power space exploration by looking at cutting-edge space technology, immersive experiences and astronaut appearances.

Space Center Houston

It also culminates with four days of live concerts, with headliner Rick Springfield—best known for the 1981 smash hit “Jeese’s Girl”—performing on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

Rounding out the festivities, music sets from Sister Hazel, David Cook and tops things off with Bidi Bidi Banda, the Selena tribute band!

Live Music Schedule

Space Center Houston concert lineup

David Cook in Concert | Thursday, March 16, 2023

Sister Hazel in Concert | St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17, 2023

Rick Springfield in Concert | Saturday, March 18, 2023

Bidi Bidi Banda: Selena Tribute in Concert | Sunday, March 19, 2023

According to Space Center Houston, This week long annual event “is all about bringing people and space closer together. At its core, this festival is a celebration of the innovators and the innovations that power space exploration – to the Moon, Mars and beyond. This space-themed festival features family-friendly activities and live music, along with tasty bites and exciting space exploration experiences.”

Space Center Houston

Admission

Tickets start at $44.95; $39.95 for ages 4 to 11; free for ages 3 and under. To learn more or order tickets click here.