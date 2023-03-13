HOUSTON (KIAH) Are you looking for the sweet sounds of New Orleans, but don’t want a long distance travel? Jones Hall is bringing the Jazz sounds of an iconic band right to Houston.

The legendary New Orleans band the “Preservation Hall Jazz Band” brings Bourbon Street to Downtown Houston, while celebrating their 60th anniversary.

A New Orleans institution

For decades, people from around the world have made pilgrimages to New Orleans, to visit what’s called Preservation Hall. This humble and much-loved room, dedicated to keeping the past and future of jazz alive, is a well-worn, well-loved space that’s physically small but spiritually huge.

And to celebrate the rich history of this place, Preservation Hall Jazz Band is embarking on a pilgrimage of its own: a nationwide tour to celebrate the Hall’s 60th anniversary. The band’s mission remains focused on initiating audiences into the ineffable, almost religious experience of channeling their ancestors through the music and culture they’ve inherited from them.

“Touring is a part of our ritual,” Ben Jaffe, creative director of Preservation Hall, adds. “It’s our tradition. When my parents began touring with the band in the early 60s, they were bringing something that most people didn’t even know existed to stages all over the world. It was this magnificent revelation to people that something so beautiful could even exist. People come to Preservation Hall and have transformative experiences, and that’s part of our mission: to go out in the world and make that experience available to people.”

Performing Arts Houston has presented Preservation Hall Jazz Band for over 50 years.

That’s why on March 14, 2023, the band will perform Live at 7:30pm at Jones Hall, to mark this momentous occasion. And you can be there too! Tickets start at $29. To purchase tickets, and get more information, log onto the Performing Arts Houston Website here.