Spring Health Beauty Wellness

HOUSTON (CW39) Lifestyle Influencer Megan Thomas Head is here today with some great products to Kick off your spring.

Haven Well Within

Our super stretchy, comfy, lightweight Cloud Fleece fabric. This funnel neck essential is like fresh air in fleece form.

A soft, cloud nine pant in a class of its own. The lightweight Cloud Fleece fabric, you’ll welcome spring with supreme softness.

The Pillow Bar

A good night’s sleep has proven to be essential for one’s health and wellness. Sleeping on a satin pillow case allows skin to breathe more, minimizing pores, reducing irritation and redness, and increasing firmness.

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink

CELSIUS Essential Energy Drink is better for you than any alternative energy drinks. CELSIUS is an energy drink clinically proven to accelerate metabolism, burn fat, burn calories, boost endurance and help build lean body muscle. Unlike traditional energy drinks you won’t be left with a crash or jitters.

NO FADE FRESH: Clean, Healthy Hair Color at Home

“Clean Hair Color” is the new personal care trend for 2021! Clean, Healthy Hair Color at Home. No Fade Fresh was the first product formulated by professional hair colorists to enhance professional salon hair color, or box hair color, and stop hair color fade without damage to the hair.