HOUSTON (KIAH)– Spring Independent School District is celebrating National Mentoring Month by highlighting its Vine Mentoring Program. The program began in 2020 and started with 41 mentors who connected virtually with students across the district.

Now, the program expanded to 150 volunteer mentors that meet with hundreds of students at every campus in the district. Mentors are not only teachers, but are coaches, listeners, role models and advocates. “Spring ISD is constantly focused on empowering young people, to help them find their passions, excel in school, and thrive in life well past graduation,” Tranita Carroll, Executive Director of Family and Community Engagement, said. “The Vine Mentoring Program helps us to fulfill that mission, offering a unique blend of support, guidance, and encouragement to our students.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa adds, ” The Vine is more than just an initiative. It’s a testament to our community’s dedication to nurturing the potential in every student. It shows that in Spring ISD, it takes a village to foster and grow our students into successful adults. It’s incredible to see not only our staff but members of our community get involved, reinforcing our belief that when we invest in our youth, we’re investing in a brighter, more promising future for everyone.”

Through the program, high school students have also been able to explore opportunities through college trips from Sam Houston State University, Prairie View A&M University and more.

If you’re interested in becoming a mentor with Spring ISD, mentors must commit to spending 30 minutes or an hour with their students every week. Meetings can be in person or virtually. Training and guidance is also available with Vine Mentoring Program coordinators. To learn more, visit mentoring@springisd.org or visit www.springisd.org/mentor.