SPRING, Texas (KIAH) – Children living in the Spring, Texas area will have access to free meals this summer. Any child under the age of 18 qualifies for free breakfast and lunch through Spring Independent School District’s Summer Feeding Program.

Kids do not have to be enrolled in any summer school program. They also are not required to show proof of income to receive the meals.

The food provided will be funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). All meals meet the required nutritional value.

The program starts on June 6, 2022. All meals can be picked up Monday through Friday. However, starting in July pick-up days for meals will change to Monday through Thursday.

On-site summer meals will also be offered at the following campuses throughout the district:

Burchett Elementary School, 3366 James C Leo Dr., Spring, TX 77373

June 6 – July 8

Breakfast, 8:30-8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Clark Intermediate School, 1825 Rushworth Dr., Houston, TX 77014

June 1 – July 8 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast, 8:30-8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.



Clark Primary School, 12625 River Laurel Dr., Houston, TX 77014

June 1 – June 22 (Monday – Thursday)

Breakfast, 8:30-8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Hoyland Elementary School, 2200 Wittershaw Dr., Houston

June 6 – July 21

Breakfast, 8:30-8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.



Major Elementary School, 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston

June 6 – July 8

Breakfast, 8:30–8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.



Smith Elementary School, 26000 Cypresswood Dr., Houston, TX 77373

June 6 – July 8

Breakfast, 8:30-8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Thompson Elementary School, 12470 Walters Rd., Houston, TX 77014

June 6 – July 8

Breakfast, 8:30-8:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

Bailey Middle School, 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring

June 6 – July 8

Breakfast, 9:30–9:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1-1:30 p.m.

School for International Studies at Bammel, 16711 Ella Blvd., Houston, TX 77090

June 6 – July 21

Breakfast, 9:30–9:50 a.m.; Lunch, 1–1:30 p.m.

Westfield High School, 16713 Ella Blvd., Houston

June 6 – July 12

Breakfast, 7:30-7:50 a.m.; Lunch, 12:30-1 p.m.