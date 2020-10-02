Staycations In Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — Why spend hours on a road trip or in airports when you can get some R&R right here in H-Town! CW39’s Shannon LaNier spent the morning downtown near Discovery Green speaking with several Houston reps. about why Houston is a great place to rediscover and visit even if you’ve lived here your entire life. Watch the below clips to learn about activities, lodging, events, and safety measure to protect you from Covid-19.

Connect with Shannon LaNier on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Discover CW39 Houston on Youtube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!