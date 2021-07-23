Stimulus check: Another 2.2 million payments sent out. Here’s who will get them

CW39

by: Darcie Loreno, WJW,

Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) – An additional 2.2 million economic stimulus checks valued at more than $4 billion were issued to Americans as recently as Wednesday.

That brings the total number of payments made so far under the American Rescue Plan to more than 171 million. The payments, which began going out March 12, have a value of more than $400 billion.

Here’s who received payments over the last six weeks, according to the IRS:

  • About 1.3 million payments, valued at around $2.6 billion, went to eligible individuals for whom the IRS previously did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return.
  • Supplemental payments have been made to people who earlier this year received payments based on their 2019 tax returns but who are eligible for a new or larger payment based on their recently processed 2020 tax returns. In the last six weeks, more than 900,000 of these supplemental payments were made, with a value of more than $1.6 billion. This year, the IRS has made more than 9 million of these payments worth around $18.5 billion.

The IRS says it will continue to disburse the payments on a weekly basis. Ongoing payments will be sent to eligible individuals for whom the IRS did not have information to issue a payment but who recently filed a tax return. They will also go to people who qualify for plus-up payments, or supplemental payments for citizens who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more.

The IRS is continuing to urge taxpayers who don’t normally file a tax return and who haven’t received a payment to file a 2020 tax return to get those benefits.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

Billionaire Rivals Lead Humanity Into Space - Mystery Wire

HEATED EXCHANGE - Fauci, Paul dispute over vaccinations - Sharron Melton

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss