Stores Open, Closed on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) — These retailers and grocery stores will be open on Easter Sunday.
CVS: Expect 24-hour locations to remain open. The CVS pharmacy generally closes early on Sundays.
Home Depot: Home Depot has not announced its Easter 2021 plans, but, in years past, it’s remained open on Easter. Stores always have reduced hours on Sundays, so plan to shop between the usual Sunday hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Starbucks: Some locations will be open, but expect limited hours that vary by location. Even if your favorite Starbucks is open on Easter, you may not be able to sit at the cafe — many locations are not open for dine-in customers.
Walgreens: Expect 24-hour locations to remain open on Easter, as they do on all major holidays.
Walmart: Walmart will remain open on Easter. Walmart is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. at most locations.
Kroger: Some locations will be open. However, hours will be limited at the locations that are open.
Whole Foods: Whole Foods hasn’t announced its Easter plans for 2021, but stores are generally open on Easter.
These retailers and grocery stores will be closed on Easter:
Best Buy
Costco
Lowe’s
Sam’s Club
Target
Aldi
H-E-B
Trader Joe’s