Stores Open, Closed on Easter Sunday

HOUSTON (CW39) This weekend kids have a chance to take part in a unique Easter Egg hunt at the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport. The hunts are broken into three age groups. All eggs are filled with toys and/or candy. Organizers say keep an eye out for golden eggs filled with special prizes like a museum membership or a surprise gift from the gift shop.

The museum will be open during kids waiting their turn so people can check out the museum exhibits, participate in the craft tables, take a ride in the sims or visit the gift shop. Museum visitors will also enjoy more than two dozen amazing aircraft, flight simulators, the Flight Academy exhibit, The Heritage Gallery and the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame.