Stormy pattern holds for Texas, lasts into the weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Houston’s strongest and most widespread storms of the week have already come and gone early Wednesday morning. These storms brought more than two inches of rain for some, along with wind gusts over 40 mph.

What’s next? Despite a lull, the weather pattern remains active in Texas, and more rounds of showers and storms are expected.

KIAH

Watch for a few scattered storms to pop up Wednesday afternoon. Thursday’s rain will primarily be in the afternoon, too. Rain should become more widespread Friday and Saturday. Not a constant rain, but when it forms, it will cover a lot of ground in Southeast Texas.

Rain totals, overall, will be manageable the next few days. On average, expect another one to two inches. Of course, individual locations could get more from isolated heavy downpours. A few computer models, pictured below, show pretty good agreement on projected rain totals now through the weekend.

KIAH

KIAH

When does the wet pattern end? We anticipate a modest cold front to arrive next week, bringing an end to the rain and dropping humidity a bit.

KIAH