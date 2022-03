ROUND ROCK, Texas (KIAH) Multiple tornadoes were reported to have touched down across Texas on Monday afternoon, March 21, as a volatile weather pattern moved through the state.

This footage, shared on Twitter shows rotating intense rain and wind whipping up debris in the city of Round Rock near Austin, Texas. A tornado warning was in place for the towns of Round Rock, Pflugerville, and Taylor.

Credit: @thecheesefeed via Storyful