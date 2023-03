Houston (KIAH) – Thursday night’s storm system left a trail of destruction across North Texas.

Betsy Sellinger filmed several cars under debris as emergency vehicles tended to the scene at La Azteca Meat Market in Little Elm, in the Dallas area.

Sellinger told Storyful, “Eighty-six mph winds ripped the roof and front store fascia off and sent it into the parking lot, crushing cars.”

“Thankfully, no one was injured. It’s a miracle,” Sellinger said.