New Incentive-Based School Store & Resource Rooms Reward Good Behavior and Address the Needs of Students in HISD Schools-

HOUSTON (CW39) When kids do well in school, they always love being rewarded for it. Well a new project makes those rewards even more exciting, by creating a fun incentive, to do a great job, all of the time.

Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAK Day) Founders, Treveia and David Dennis, in partnership with the Houston Independent School District (HISD), HISD Wraparound Services Department, and sponsoring business partner Yellowland Records, will reveal the first of several student incentive-based “RAK Rooms” on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10:00am at Paul Revere Middle School (10502 Briar Forest Drive) in Houston!

The cool, colorful “RAK Rooms” are incentive-based school stores and resource rooms designed in collaboration with community partners to address the needs of children and reward good behavior! The rooms are like real stores, but designed just for kids, and students earn digital RAK Bucks/RAK Points for good behavior, attendance, anti-bullying, participation, and other accomplishments in order to shop for and purchase cool, new items like shoes, clothing, bikes, scooters, games and more!

Each RAK Room is being designed by renown Interior Designer and Craftsman Gino Vian in collaboration with local businesses who have partnered with RAK Day to supply store inventory and whatever is needed for the room.

Monday’s debut RAK Room at Paul Revere Middle School is sponsored by Yellowland Records owner Twiler Portis and her hip-hop Recording Artist son, Jimmy Bolt! The RAK Room will feature some very cool concepts to inspire kids and some amazing items students will be eager to earn rewards for! Yellowland and RAK Day are also planning special events and surprise treats for students in the RAK Room on a regular basis to further encourage positive behavior and good habits.

WHAT: Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day & Partners to Unveil First HISD ‘RAK Room’

WHEN: Monday, August 15, 2022

TIME: 10:00am

WHERE: Paul Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr, Houston, TX 77042

WHO: Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day Founders Treveia and David Dennis, Sponsoring Partner & Yellowland Records Recording Artist Jimmy Bolt, and Revere Middle School Principal Gerardo Medina.

The RAK Room partners are also working with Parkway Property Investments, LLC, and the Houston Independent School District’s Wraparound Services Department, which helps students and their families with community resources that address non-academic challenges that can impact children, to incorporate space in the RAK Rooms for Wraparound Specialists to connect children and families with resources like critical food, clothing, sundries, mental health support, housing assistance, and more for school families in need!

The RAK Room reveal Monday at Paul Revere Middle School will mark the first of several HISD RAK Rooms planned for this school year! Additional RAK Rooms are currently in the works for Ashford and Daily Elementary Schools, along with several upcoming HISD campuses. To assist with Superintendent Millard House II’s vision for the new school year, students at selected HISD RISE (Redesign. Innovate. Support. Empower.) transformational campuses will also have the opportunity to benefit from upcoming RAK Rooms.

Additional RAK Room sponsors thus far include Houston Random Acts of Kindness Day Inc., Enstyle Boutique (Ivey Meys), ItsMooseCraft, Premium Goods, and HydePark Goods.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact Sherrie Handrinos at Sherrie@boostonemarketing.com .