Spring/CW39 Many Spring ISD students are preparing this week for the biggest event of their year. It’s the 72nd Annual Spring Livestock Show and Fair!

Coordinated by Spring Tri-Club, the annual event will showcase hundreds of entries – including livestock, arts and crafts, welding and woodworking products, as well as food, horticulture and photography – by students involved in FFA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, and Spring 4-H.

The event will take place April 13 – 15 at Nagy Pavilion, 24037 Hardy Road, culminating in the Buyer’s Lunch and Auction on Saturday afternoon.

For many Spring ISD staff and community members, the highlight of the three-day event is the Buyer’s Luncheon and Live Auction on Saturday at 11 a.m. Attendees of the event have the opportunity to view and bid on livestock, baked goods, arts, crafts, building projects and photography.

Spring ISD Livestock Show and Fair

The Superintendent’s Stampede Buyers Group was formed in 2007 in an effort to purchase livestock exhibited at the show by pooling money donated from staff members and community members across the district. Last year, the group surpassed its $20,000 goal by raising $26,884.26.

Spring ISD Livestock Show and Fair

“It takes donations and support from our Spring ISD family in order for us to continue the tradition of the Spring ISD Superintendent’s Stampede Buyers Group in support of our students,” Superintendent Dr. Lupita Hinojosa said. “This year, our goal is to raise $25,000 for this worthy cause!”

Donations to the Superintendent’s Stampede can still be made at www.SpringISD.org/Stampede.

The Spring Tri-Club, a 501(c)(3) organization that sponsors the event, uses funds raised at the fair to provide graduating seniors with scholarships. More information on the Livestock Show and Fair can be found at www.springtri-club.org.

Schedule of Events

Thursday, April 13

10 a.m. – Swine Show

1 p.m. – Cattle Show

5 p.m. – Rabbit Show

Friday, April 14

9 a.m. – Poultry Show

Noon – Goat Show

30 Minutes following – Lamb Show

3 p.m. – Torch Cutting Contest

5 p.m. – Teach the Teacher

6 p.m. – Pee Wee Showmanship

6:30 p.m. – Old Timers Showmanship

7 p.m. – Alumni Showmanship

8 p.m. – Exhibitor Dance

Saturday, April 15

7:30 a.m. – Floral Design Contest

9 a.m. – Group Picture

9 a.m. – Silent Auction Bidding Begins

10 a.m. – Mandatory Exhibitor Meeting

11 a.m. – Buyers Lunch

12:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremony