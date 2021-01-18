Study: 3 large cities best for remote workers

HOUSTON (CW39) — Before the COVID-19 pandemic, remote work was on the rise.

As companies realize employees are as productive while working from home, economists see that trend continuing.

A new study by InMyArea.com analyzed over 800 communities across the U.S. to see which were best suited for remote workers based on housing costs and internet access.

Some study highlights:

3 of the top 10 large cities for remote work are in Texas – #1 San Antonio, #2 Dallas, and #4 Houston.

San Antonio ranked as the #1 large city based on it’s housing cost and internet access – average monthly rent $1,222; 99.1% have high speed wired internet access.

Abilene ranked #1 city for remote work in Texas and #10 best medium city nationally based on housing costs and access to internet – monthly rent cost is $675 and 97% of people have access to high speed wired internet.