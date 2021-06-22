STUDY: 40 percent of Americans would give up their pets rather than social media

In this photo illustration, social media apps are seen on a mobile phone. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KIAH) More and more people say they can’t give up their social media accounts! Even with all the studies about the impacts of social media 70 percent of users determined the cost of disabling their social media accounts would be at least $10,000 and almost 40 percent would give up their pets rather than their socials. That’s all according to new survey titled “The State of Critical Thinking: 2021”, conducted by The Reboot Foundation.

Social media saw massive growth over the past year – 1.3 million new users joined social media every day during 2020. Our lives have been inundated with technology in the last year in every facet of life, making it more difficult than ever to step away from the screen. There is a growing concern for the mental health ramifications and addictive quality of social media, according to the study.

When participants were asked whether they thought their technology usage intensified feelings such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, more than 50 percent indicated they were at least “somewhat” intensified, with at least 20 percent indicating they were “very” or “extremely intensified. This all comes after social media saw massive growth over the past year – 1.3 million new users joined social media every day during 2020.

See the full study here!

