STUDY: 5 Most Dangerous Backyard Activities for Kids

HOUSTON (CW39) – It’s summertime and families are spending plenty of time in the backyard by their pool sides, on trampolines or playing on swing sets. Unfortunately, this can be dangerous if you have children. According to the 2021 Summer Home Safety Report by SafeHome.org Research, over 60% of all summer-related injuries occur among children ages 2-11. The following are the 5 most dangerous activities for kids and tops for parent to prevent injury:

Trampolines: This is backyard staple gets the most emergency room visits per year with 3,193. Ways to avoid injury includes checking that bolts are tight, installing a safety net enclosure, adding padding over the frame and springs, and setting jumping rules with adult supervision. Monkey Bars: This playground favorite comes in at No.2 with 2,804 emergency room visits per year. To keep your child safe, make sure they enough upper body strength to swing, place padding underneath to soften any falls, check for loose bolts and wood splinters. Open Porches and Balconies: This item is not a playground fixture, but it lands the No. 3 spot with 2,793 emergency room visits per year. To avoid injury, experts say you should install safety netting or plastic guards to covers spaces between rails and use safety gates at the top and bottom of stairs. Slides: Coming at No. 5 with 1,618 emergency room visits per year are slides. To prevent injuries do not go down the slide with your child in your lap, teach your child to go down feet first and remove any dangerous debris from the landing spot. Swing Sets: No. 5 with 1,469 of the most emergency room visits are swing sets. Tighten equipment before use and ignore the “please!” from your child to push them higher to avoid injuries.

The No. 1 cause of death for kids ages 1 to 4 outside of birth defects is drowning and built-in pools result in 382 emergency room visits per year. The best way to keep your child safe is to develop house rules, have an adult chaperone, and install fencing to avoid young children falling into the pool by accident. For more on 2021 Summer Home Safety Report click this link.