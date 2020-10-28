Study: COVID-19 Ages Victims’ Brains

HOUSTON (CW39) A new study says COVID-19 can cause its victim’s brain to by 10 years. The Study, published by MedRxis, finds that “people who had recovered, including those no longer reporting symptoms, exhibited significant cognitive deficits.”

Researchers also found that IQs of recovered Covid patients dropped an average of 8.5 points. Dr. Adan Hampshire is the lead author of the study and say “The results align with the ‘brain fog’ reported by many people who, even months after recovery, say they are unable to concentrate on work or focus how they did before”.

The new study analyzed cognitive test data for 84,285 Great British Intelligence Test participants who completed a questionnaire regarding suspected and biological confirmed covid-19 infections. They say those who recovered, including those without symptoms, show a significant cognitive deficit when controlling for age, gender, education level, income, racial-ethnic group and pre-existing medical disorders. So far, the number of global covid-19 has surpassed 44 million according to a John Hopkins University tally.

You can find free covid-19 testing sites in Harris County by clicking this link or sign up online at www.hcphtx.org and take the self-assessment or call 832-927-7575.

Results are available in 5-7 business days. You must take the self-assessment to get an authorization code for a testing site.