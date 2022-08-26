MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A large study by the University of Minnesota concludes that the horse dewormer medicine ivermectin is not effective at treating or reducing the severity of a COVID-19 infection. However the trial did shine a light on a commonly prescribed diabetes medication.

The COVID-OUT trial was the nation’s first to study whether metformin, a medication for type 2 diabetes; low-dose fluvoxamine, an antidepressant; and ivermectin, an antiparasitic – or their combinations – could serve as possible treatments.

Researchers found that metformin, the diabetes medication, lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent; and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms.

The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.

You can find the full report at https://med.umn.edu/news-events/covid-out-clinical-trial-suggests-metformin-effective-reducing-odds-serious-oYOuutcomes-covid-19-patients-seeking-early-treatment.