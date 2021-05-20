STUDY: Houston one of the best city for Basketball Fans

HOUSTON (CW39) – Are you down about Rockets basketball? Well I have good new for you: according to Wallethub Houston is the 8th best city in the country for basketball fans.

This comes as the personal-finance website released its report on 2021`s Best & Worst Cities for Basketball Fans

WalletHub compared more than 290 of the largest cities across 21 key metrics, ranging from the performance level of each city`s NBA and NCAA Division 1 basketball teams to ticket prices to stadium accessibility.

Houston ranked first in performance level of NBA Team (Its win average over the last three years).

Here are some other key stats for Houston:

23rd Avg. Ticket Price for NBA Game
24th NBA Stadium Capacity
9th Number of NBA Championship Wins
7th NBA Attendance
11th NBA Fan Engagement
Houston ranks 8th overall and 7th among large cities.

For the full report, please go here.

