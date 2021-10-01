Study: Over 2 million middle and high school students are using e-cigarettes

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — A study released from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that more than 2 million U.S. middle and high school students are currently using e-cigarettes in 2021. And more than eight out of 10 of those youth are using flavored e-cigarettes.



The report, published in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, was based on data from the 2021 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), a cross-sectional, self-administered survey of U.S. middle (grades 6-8) and high (grades 9-12) school students. The study assessed current (used on one or more of the past 30 days) e-cigarette use, frequency of use, and use by device type, including flavors and usual brand.

From Jan. 18- May 2, the NYTS administered the survey and was the first to be fully conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Data were collected using an online survey to allow eligible students to participate in the classroom, at home or in some other place , to account for various school settings during this time. Prior to the pandemic, the survey was conducted in person, inside the school classroom. Because of the changes in the way the survey was conducted this year, results of the 2021 NYTS cannot be compared to findings from previous surveys.



When many students were in remote learning environments that might have affected their access to tobacco products: An estimated 11.3% (1.72 million) of high school students and an estimated 2.8% (320,000) of middle school students reported current e-cigarette use.



“These data highlight the fact that flavored e-cigarettes are still extremely popular with kids. And we are equally disturbed by the quarter of high school students who use e-cigarettes and say they vape every single day. The FDA continues to take action against those who sell or target e-cigarettes and e-liquids to kids, as seen just this year by the denial of more than one million premarket applications for flavored electronic nicotine delivery system products. It is critical that these products come off the market and out of the hands of our nations youth.”

Mitch Zeller/ Director of FDAs Center for Tobacco Products

Other key findings included:

Frequency of use: Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 43.6% of high school students and 17.2% of middle school students reported using e-cigarettes on 20 or more of the past 30 days. Also among current users, more than 1 in 4 (27.6%) high school students and about 1 in 12 (8.3%) middle school students who used e-cigarettes used them daily.

Device type use: Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, the most commonly used e-cigarette device type was disposables (53.7%), followed by prefilled or refillable pods or cartridges (28.7%), and tanks or mod systems (9.0%).

Flavor use: Among youth who currently used e-cigarettes, 84.7% used flavored e-cigarettes including 85.8% of high school and 79.2% of middle school users. Overall, the most commonly used flavor types were fruit; candy, desserts, or other sweets; mint; and menthol (Note that these results refer to flavors other than tobacco).

Brand use: Among high school students who currently used e-cigarettes, 26.1% reported their usual brand was Puff Bar, followed by Vuse (10.8%), SMOK (9.6%), JUUL (5.7%) and Suorin (2.3%). Among middle school students who currently used e-cigarettes, 30.3% reported their usual brand was Puff Bar, and 12.5% reported JUUL. Notably, 15.6% of high school users and 19.3% of middle school users reported not knowing the e-cigarette brand they usually used.



“This study shows that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, e-cigarette use among youth remains a serious public health concern. It’s critical we continue working together to protect young people from the risks associated with tobacco product use, including e-cigarettes. Our public health efforts include CDC’s National and State Tobacco Control Program, and resources for educators, parents and providers to warn youth about tobacco products and help them quit.” Karen Hacker, M.D.,M.P.H/Director of CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion

For more information, the study is available here.