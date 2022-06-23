DALLAS (KDAF) — It is now the second official day of summer and that means road trips! If you’re planning your next vacation within driving distance, maybe give Texas a try.

A new study from WalletHub seems to agree as well. WalletHub ranked the states based on which were the best and worst for summer road trips and Texas ranked third in the nation.

“WalletHub compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics to find the most fun, scenic and wallet-friendly road-trip destinations — plus those that’ll have travelers pulling a quick U-turn. Our data set ranges from the number of attractions to road conditions to costs,” their report said.

So why is Texas ranked so high in the nation? Officials say Texas has some of the most affordable hotel room prices and gas prices in the nation, with lots of attractions and activities to partake in. Here’s how Texas ranked in some of their metrics:

7 th – Number of Attractions

– Number of Attractions 2 nd – Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

– Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room 8 th – Avg. Gas Prices

– Avg. Gas Prices 10 th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 22 nd – Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

– Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita 12 th – Access to Scenic Byways

– Access to Scenic Byways 9th – Driving Laws Rating

For the full report, visit WalletHub.