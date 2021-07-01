STUDY: State independence ranks Texas near the bottom

CW39

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (CW39) –   The pandemic hasn’t just keeping people apart. It’s also led many to become more dependent on support from the federal government.  Luckily, states have received an additional $195 billion in federal COVID-19 aid this year.  Others are depending on personal vices, such as drink and drinking due to the isolation and stress.  Just in time for Independence Day, personal finance website, WalletHub, is releasing a report on 2021’s Most Independent states despite the pandemic.  According to the report, Texas ranks #39 on the list.  They compared all the 50 states based on five sources of dependency: consumer finances, the government, the job market, international trade, and personal vices. The video shows 2021’s top 10 Most Independent States:

According to financial experts say joining the “gig” economy can reduce job dependency but there are risks.

Sure. But the problem is that you have to hedge against risk in ways that you were previously hedged against when you worked for somebody else: because you might have been hard to replace, even during bad times they had an incentive to keep you employed and keep paying you. Also, firms have more diversified product and service portfolios than folks who work for themselves. Those sources of security are gone once you break out on your own. So hustle, hustle, hustle.

Victor Menaldo – Professor, Dept. of Political Science – University of Washington

Here’s the breakdown of how Texas ranked in each category:

  • Total score: 49.81
  • Financial Dependency: 29
  • Government Dependency: 7
  • Job-Market Dependency: 31
  • International-Trade Dependency: 48
  • Vice Dependency: 25

For more details on 2021’s Most & Least Independent States visit this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

LATEST VIDEO

Tropical Storm Elsa on track for Gulf of Mexico - Adam Krueger

June rain recap, local rain forecast - Adam Krueger

July 4th 2021 weekend beach forecast - Carrigan Chauvin

Forecast highs and rain chances for July 1, 2021 - Adam Krueger

July 4th Weekend Travel Temps - Star Harvey

Destination Texas, Lone Star Flight Museum - Sharron Melton

Sunrise time lapse, Tropical Storm Elsa, 7-Day rain potential - Adam Krueger

Get the CW39 app

7-Day rain potential, July 4th forecast - Adam Krueger

Pet safety during July 4th fireworks - Sharron Melton

Space travel, NASA best place to work, TIME LAPSE - Adam Krueger, Sharron Melton react

New law for alcohol purchase - Sharron Melton

Delta Variant Update - Sharron Melton

Carrigan Chauvin catches the rainbow seen in Angleton

TROPICS UPDATE - Tropical Cyclones July 1-10 Points of Origin - Adam Krueger

Holiday Travel Temps

firework shows

Houston tops cities with most mosquito activity - Adam Kruger

July 4th, 2021 forecast - Star Harvey

Trump and Abbott visit border Wednesday

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss