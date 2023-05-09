The city recently waived dog adoptions fees and will consider financial incentivizes to encourage adoptions

(SUGAR LAND, Texas (CW39) The city of Sugar Land’s dog shelter has exceeded capacity, a crisis that may soon prevent the facility from accepting more pets.

Should the situation continue, the city says it will be forced to close the shelter for any new animals. The shelter is currently housing 65 dogs and 43 cats; however, the building was designed to accommodate 31 dogs and 52 cats.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton talks with Cindy King, Animal Services Manager, with Sugar land Animal Shelter with how you can help.

“Every dog run is doubled up except three, which means one dog is inside and another dog is outside all the time,” said Director of Environmental and Neighborhood Services Dawn Steph. “We have dogs in every space we have available including our cat shelter. We are using all available bangers which are the mobile enclosures that we use in rooms, hallways and the lobby. If we take in another three dogs, we will have no physical space to place them.”

Shelter staff have actively worked with non-profit pet agencies, volunteer organizations and other shelters in the region, state and country, but the continuous growth of pets dropped off at the shelter, released throughout the city or running wild creates insurmountable challenges.

The city recently waived dog adoptions fees and will consider financial incentivizes to encourage adoptions. Work will also continue to explore partnerships intended to leverage and coordinate regional resources, utilize a broader spectrum of expertise and better meet the needs of Sugar Land’s pet population.

Sugar Land’s continued focus on partnerships, new programs and expanded engagement is intended to ensure the best outcomes for both the city and region’s continually growing pet population.

For more information and to adopt, foster, volunteer and more go to the Sugar Land Animal Services link. .