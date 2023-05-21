HOUSTON (KIAH)–Summer is here and Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner. That means more travel plans and some pet owners will be bringing their fur babies along for the trip, too.

Whether you’re going to the beach, the lake or traveling to a friend or relative’s house, there are some safety tips to keep in mind:

Dr. Mondrian Contreras, DVM, Pumpkin Veterinary Expert says that there are 5 main health and safety tips fore Dogs this Memorial Day Weekend:

Car rides: If you’re driving to the beach or to a backyard bbq, you can always keep your pet better busy with toys and treats on the road. If your pet gets motion sickness, talk to your vet about medication that can help calm your pet before the trip. Over the counter medications like dramamine may also be an option. You can try playing calming music in the car like classical music. In regards to safety, keep your dog properly secured and never leave them in the car with a temperature over 70 degrees outside especially without windows cracked or a car left on with the AC running.

Food: If your pets are social and love being around people, bbq and picnics can be fun events for them. While some foods in the summer can be ok in moderation like watermelon, keep in mind that most table scraps can be harmful to your dog (i.e barbecued meats, corn on the cob, chocolate…etc). Instead, keep an eye on them and bring dog treats with you so that they can enjoy something safe and yummy, too.

Prepare for emergencies: Always have an emergency kit handy in the case of an emergency with water, first aid kit, poop bags, treats/food and sunscreen. If you don't have pet insurance, consider looking into some plans for unexpected emergencies and accidents. Insurance for pets could possibly reimburse you for a portion of your veterinary expenses.