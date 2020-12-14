“Super Santa Toy Drive” at CW39 Needs You

HOUSTON (CW39) ‘Tis the season to help others. That’s why here at CW39 Houston, we’re joining forces with Houston’s City Wide Club to bring smiles and food to those in need.

We’re hosting a “Super Santa Toy Drive” This Thursday, December 17, at our CW39 Studios. It benefits the 42nd Annual Christmas “Super Feast.”

Houston City Wide Club

The Super Feast is widely regarded as the “Nation’s Largest Feeding” and is held annually on Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve Day at the George R. Brown Convention Center. More than 50,000 homeless and underprivileged families are served during theses two Holiday events. The focus on food insecurity has emerged within the past couple years, with recent global events including the food crisis and pandemic. In response to this global hunger crisis, the goal for Super Feast has led to renewed interests, to insure that everyone not only leaves with food baskets and services, but that healthy and nutritious meals are prepared for those who don’t have a means to cook their own meal.

And not only are they served traditional hot nutritious meals but also clothing, household items, shoes, blankets, coats, jackets, flu shots, medical examinations, food baskets, haircuts, new toys, and more.

Additionally, information is also available on affordable housing, educational and employment opportunities, where applicable information is also presented on City Wide’s Life-Recovery Programs and a path that ultimately leads to a way off the streets.



This is why CW39 want to help. We’re asking that you donate new, unwrapped toys, frozen turkeys, chickens and hams, canned goods and other non-perishables to our station, located at 7700 Westpark Drive, from 7am to 7pm this Thursday, December 17. Let’s work together to help others in need.

