Super Turkey Food Drive is Today!

HOUSTON (CW39) Today, CW39 Houston is hosting a “Super Turkey Food Drive” to benefit the 42nd annual City Wide Club “Super Feast”.

From 7 A.M. to 7 P.M. today (November 19th) we’re asking you stop by the station and donate frozen, turkeys, hams, and chickens, along with non-perishable canned goods.

CW39 Houston is located at 7700 West Park Drive, you can enter through a gate on Morningside Drive to drop off your donations.

Our station is just one of five locations across the area where you can donate. They include the George R. Brown Convention Center at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas in Downtown Houston, the Starbucks at City Cathedral Church North Campus at 27131 Hanna Road, Conroe, the Sprouts Farmers Market at 13550 University Blvd. in Sugar Land, and Sprouts Farmers Market at 20708 Kuykendahl Road in Spring.

This year’s “Super Feast” is a little different because of the COVID-19 Pandemic. This year the feast will be a “grab’n go” event.

