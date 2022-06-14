HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police have released surveillance photos of a suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at 2950 West Sam Houston Parkway South service road (Beltway 8) about 10:15 p.m. on May 27.

Police said the suspect is described as a black male wearing red shorts, white tank top and multi-colored socks. His hair is described as long dreads with blonde tips and he appears to have tattoos on both arms. Surveillance photos of the suspect are below…

Photos courtesy of Houston Police

The victim is identified as Andre Garner, 32. HPD Homicide Division Sergeant B. Roberts and Detective L. Lange said HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a motel parking lot at the above address and found Mr. Garner unresponsive on a sidewalk. Authorities said he had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased.

Further investigation determined Garner and a male suspect were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun, shot Garner and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identity of the suspect in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.