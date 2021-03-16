Survey: Americans spending big money on their pets!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Pet owners are spending more on their pets than themselves. The cash back site, TopCashback.com, surveyed 948 adults and found 27% of Americans spend between $501 to $1,000 on their furry friends per year. Here’s a breakdown of the average price on how much Americans spend on pets per year:

$501 to $1,000 (27%)

$1,001 to $2,500 (24%)

$251 to $500 (20%)

$100 to $250 (10%)

$2,501 to $5,000 (8%)

The survey also shows what’s the biggest expense for pets aside from veterinarian expenses. Here’s a look at what they found:

Daily food (70%)

Accessories (dog bed, collar, leash, etc.; 9%)

Food treats (9%)

Other (5%)

Toys (5%)

The cash back site says there are some simple ways to save on pet expenses. Here are 3 tips from TopCashback.com consumer expert, Rebecca Gramuglia.:

Save money and make pet treats yourself. You may find that you already have nutritious ingredients in your kitchen. Pro-tip: Always check with your veterinarian to make sure the ingredients are safe.

Take the time to look for the item at its lowest price point by comparison shopping. When the item is at its lowest price point, see if you can stack on any additional savings with coupons, deals and credit card rewards. Also, be sure to shop through a cashback site, like TopCashback.com, to score a percentage of your purchase in cashback from pet stores.

Instead of getting pet supplies delivered, opt to pick up the items in-store. It’s a great option to score your typical online discounts while avoiding pesky shipping fees.