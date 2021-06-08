SURVEY: Relationships need repairs after DIY projects

HOUSTON (CW39) — During the height of the pandemic, Do-it-yourself projects were popular during lockdown. Now homeowners are cleaning up big messes with their homes and relationships.

A new survey by Window World, reveals half of homeowners had disagreements over DIY projects and 67% say their projects were stressful, which caused fights and even injuries.

More than half of the respondents say they argued nicely with their spouse, significant other or roommate; but 27% say they didn’t speak for hours, 23% yelled and screamed, 22% walked out leaving the other person standing there in a mess and almost 10% talked about moving out or separating.

One-third (33%) of those surveyed say they regret ever starting a DIY home project, and 18% say they’d never do it again.

Window World started a new consumer education campaign called “ 7 Tips to Avoid Home Improvement Hell ,” to help homeowners avoid DIY mishaps.

The 7 tips include the following:

1) Get Recommendations from:

Friends and family.

The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) for a list of members in your area.

Building inspectors for any knowledge about specific contractors.

2) Interview contractors by phone and then in person for:

Financial references from suppliers or banks.

List of previous clients.

Length of time they’ve worked with their subcontractors.

3) Fact-Find : Call former clients and visit job sites. Call your state’s consumer protection agency and your local Better Business Bureau to investigate complaints.

4) Make Plans, Get Bids : Compare bids and study costs for labor, material, profit margins and expenses. (Materials usually make up 40% of the total while the rest covers overhead and the profit margin — usually 15% to 20%.)

5) Set a Payment Schedule : Work out a payment schedule in advance.

6) Don’t Decide by Price Alone : Beyond technical skill, the single most important factor when choosing a contractor is communication and if you’re comfortable with the person.

7) Get it Right in Writing : Create a contract listing every step of the project: proof of liability insurance, payment schedule, workers’ compensation payments, a start and projected completion date, specific materials and products used, and a requirement that the contractor obtain lien releases (which protect you if he doesn’t pay his bills) from all subcontractors and suppliers.