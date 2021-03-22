Survey shows wide public support of Biden’s climate change initiatives

HOUSTON (CW39) A new survey by Global Strategy Group found 6 of 7 executive orders signed by President Biden were supported nationally by at least a 10-point margin.

The survey found 60% of Americans agree that “climate change is already having a serious impact on my part of the country and 58% of Americans agree that “the recent extreme cold weather across the country is more evidence of the impact of climate change.

Clean energy companies are far more popular with the public than oil and gas companies, according to the survey. Wind energy companies are popular (55% favorable/13% unfavorable) nationwide and significantly more popular than oil and gas companies in the oil producing states of Colorado, New Mexico, and Texas.

The research also shows broad support for Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. Americans support her confirmation by a more than 30-point margin (52% support/19% oppose).