HOUSTON (KIAH) — Charges have been filed against a suspect wanted in a July 27 shooting at 4702 Lyons Avenue. During the shooting, a juvenile male and adult male were both injured.

The suspect is Eric McArthur Irvin, 42, and is charged with aggravated assault of a family member–a felon in possession of a weapon and two counts of felony conduct in the 184th State District Court. He is currently not in custody. Surveillance photos and a separate photo of Irvin are attached to this news release.

One of the victims, age 8, got surgery and is now released from the hospital. A second victim, 25, was also treated and released from the hospital. HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Detectives J. De La Torre and Z. Brumley said in his report that officers responded to the shooting at a convenience store on Lyons Avenue and were told that a child and adult male were injured in gunfire by an unknown suspect. Through the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect arrived at the convenience store armed with an assault style rifle and pistol. The suspect discharged both firearms and caused injuries to the juvenile’s face.

Doctors say that the child is expected to make a full recovery. Investigators learned that Irvin is the juvenile victim’s father. Evidence shows that a stray bullet caused glass shrapnel to strike the child in the eye. The child suffered lacerations and powder burns. An adult male in a nearby vehicle also received injuries from a glass shrapnel when his vehicles window was shattered by a bullet.

If you have information on Eric Irvin’s whereabouts, contact HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or speak with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.