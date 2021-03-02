Suspect on the loose after killing man near gas station in SW Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) — A man is still on the loose after shooting and killing another man near a southwest Houston gas station.

According to police, the victim, Treveon Buckner, stopped at a gas station in the 6000 block of the Southwest Freeway service road and met with several friends. Buckner left his vehicle, a 2012 Buick Regal, running near the gas pumps and walked away. The suspect got into the driver’s seat of Buckner’s vehicle and sped out of the parking lot.

Buckner gave chase on foot and managed to catch up to his vehicle and jumped into the front passenger seat.

The vehicle was later located in the 9000 block of Renwick Drive. When witnesses approached the vehicle, they found Buckner dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect is described as a thin black male, wearing a red “Hollister” hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.